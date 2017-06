Fans witnessed a frightening incident at a tractor pulling event over the weekend.

It happened Saturday night at a tractor pull in Tomah, Wisconsin.

Bill Preuss was driving the tractor he calls “Buck Fever” in the super farm class when the front end broke, and the tractor came apart and landed on its side.

No on was hurt in the incident.

Officials say that is because the safety devices did their job.

