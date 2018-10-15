Home Indiana Tracks to Blame For Train Derailment, According to Report October 15th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Federal officials release a detailed report about what led up to a June train derailment in Princeton, Indiana.

The report shows irregular track alignment or buckling caused the train to go off the tracks. There were 89 train cars carrying a total of 11,000 491 tons of cargo.

23 of those cars derailed. Five of them were carrying liquid petroleum and liquid propane which caused several explosions.

Everyone living in a one-mile radius of the accident was forced to evacuate and it took firefighters nearly two days to get all of the cars to stop smoldering.

No one was injured but the total equipment damage is estimated at just over $1.5 million. The track and structure damage is estimated at around $284,000.

