Toys'R'Us Goes All In For The Countdown To Christmas December 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Toys’R’Us is going all in for the countdown to Christmas. The company will make sure shoppers have plenty of time to buy their final Christmas gifts.

Stores nationwide, including Evansville, will open December 22nd at 6 a.m. and will stay open through Christmas Eve at 9 p.m.

This will give shoppers 63 straight hours to find their last-minute gifts and slashing prices, offering price matching, and expanding in-store pickup.

According to the National Retail Federation, 156 million Americans are expected to shop on Super Saturday.

To find stores near you go to Toys’R’Us.

