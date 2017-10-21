Home Indiana Evansville Toys For Tots Sends Important Message to Evansville Families October 21st, 2017 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

The Toys for Tots foundation serves many American families through tough financial times. The Evansville chapter of the foundation is urging families that could benefit from the program to register before the holiday season begins. Nearly 900 families register for the Toys for Tots foundation but as of today there are only 62 families on the list. This year, the Evansville warehouse is attempting to make the registration process easier for people to sign up.

The Toys for Tots foundation focuses on making sure every child in the community will have a present by the time Christmas arrives. Coordinator Robert Reutter says, “We are running out of time and we don’t want any child to not have Christmas because they didn’t get registered.”

To sign up, the organization requires identification such as social security cards, medicaid cards or food stamp receipts. The deadline for family registration is on November 18th. and the collection of toys ends on December 15th.

Comments

comments