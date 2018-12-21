Toys for Tots Impacted by Toys R Us Closure

After Toys R Us closed, Toys for Tots felt the loss. Every year, the U.S. Marine Corps would set up collection boxes at Toys R Us stores around the country.

Last year alone, shoppers donated more than 250,000 toys to the charity drive. The company also gave Toys for Tots $5 million in corporate contributions.

So far this year, donations are down 25 percent because there are fewer places to drop off toys and even fewer places where you can buy toys that also have collection boxes.

Other corporate sponsors including Hasbro, Disney and Build-A-Bear are working to fill the gaps in donations and may make financial contributions to help.

