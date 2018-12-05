Toyota Requesting Funds for Roadway Project in Gibson County

Toyota has made a request for $6.6 million in TIF funds to improve roads that lead to the plant.

The company is gearing up for an influx of 400 workers in 2019 and is hoping to improve the roads before workers arrive.

The project includes adding a one-mile southbound travel lane for the county-owned Tulip Tree Drive.

Toyota also plans on expanding parking at the plant, using money from the Patoka-Union TIF district.

On December 4th, the Gibson County Commission signed off moving the request to the Gibson County Redevelopment Commission.

The redevelopment commission may meet in special session to consider the project prior to their planned January 7th regular session.

Officials say the target date to start the project is in April of next year, and to be near completion by Toyota’s July plant shut-down.

Comments

comments