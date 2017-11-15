Home Indiana Toyota Ranks 16th Healthiest Workplace in the Nation November 15th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

In Gibson County, Toyota Indiana ranks 16th in the nation for one of the healthiest workplaces; that’s up from number 44 in 2016.

The plant vice president Tim Hollander says safety and quality are top priorities at Toyota.

Since 2006, the company has offered a variety of health-driven programs to its team members ranging from general wellness screenings, flu shots, and wellness initiatives promoting healthy lifestyles and behaviors.

The company also holds annual wellness camp for local fifth-graders to encourage healthy behavior at a young age.

Healthiest Employers is an awards program that recognizes organizations that shape the health of their employees.

