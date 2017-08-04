Home Illinois Toyota, Mazda Teaming Up To Build $1.6B Assembly Plant In The U.S. August 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

Toyota and Mazda are teaming up to build a new $1.6 billion assembly plant in the United States. The new plant will allow the two companies to establish a joint venture that produces vehicles in the U.S., develop technologies for electric vehicles and connected-car technology, collaborate on advanced safty technologies, and expand complementary products.

President Trump criticized Toyota for building a plant in Mexico to make Corollas. The company says now it will produce them at the U.S. plant instead, and make Tacoma pickups south of the border.

The plant is expected to start operating in 2021, and it will employ 4,000 will produce 300,000 vehicles per year, divided between the two automakers.

This joint agreement is effective starting Monday, October 2, 2017.

There’s no word on where the plant will be built.

Comments

comments