Toyota Launches INvet to Help Veterans

Toyota Indiana is helping Hoosier veterans find new career paths by joining a special program.

It’s called INvets and it’s an industry-driven program to link veterans with Indiana companies.

Toyota Indian in Princeton is one of the founding partners.

INvets is based on a website with information about tech jobs in the state, what skills vets need for those jobs, and details about the communities where those job opportunities are.

The website is set to launch this fall with more information about the program to follow.

