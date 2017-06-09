44News | Evansville, IN

Toyota Launches INvet to Help Veterans

Toyota Launches INvet to Help Veterans

June 9th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Toyota Indiana is helping Hoosier veterans find new career paths by joining a special program.

It’s called INvets and it’s an industry-driven program to link veterans with Indiana companies.

Toyota Indian in Princeton is one of the founding partners.

INvets is based on a website with information about tech jobs in the state, what skills vets need for those jobs, and details about the communities where those job opportunities are.

The website is set to launch this fall with more information about the program to follow.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.