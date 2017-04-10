Toyota Invests $1.33 Billion in Georgetown, Kentucky Plant

Toyota is investing more than $1 billion in its Kentucky plant. The company says it will invest $1.33 billion to increase manufacturing flexibility at its Georgetown plant.

The money will be used to upgrade assembly technology, including stamping, body weld, paint, and plastics, which makes the Toyota Camry. A new paint shop will also be constructed and fitted with new equipment and technology.

The Reborn project will prepare the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky Inc. for Toyota New Global Architecture, or TNGA, a new approach to the design and manufacturing of vehicles.

The Georgetown plant will be the first North American facility to use TNGA, starting with the 2018 Camry.

Currently, the plant produces the Camry and Camry Hybrid, Avalon and Avalon Hybrid and Lexus ES 350. The plant also machines and assembles four-cylinder and V6 engines, axles and steering and engine components.

With an annual production of 550,000 vehicles and more than 600,000 engines, TMMK is Toyota’s largest plant worldwide with more than 8,000 workers.

