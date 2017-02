Home Indiana Toyota Helps Gibson County Fairgrounds with Revamp February 16th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

With the help of a $25,000 grant from Toyota Motor Manufacturing, a $4.4 million improvement project is coming to Gibson County.

The development will include a new convention center and modifications to the grandstand and midway areas at the fairgrounds.

The Gibson County Fair runs from July 9th through the 15th.

