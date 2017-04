Home Indiana Toyota Helps Fund New Trails for Warrick Wellness Pathways Project April 5th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

Toyota Indiana is soon to have its name on a Warrick County trailhead.



The Toyota plant is supporting six new trails by contributing $130,000 to the Warrick Wellness Pathways Project.

By 2019, the new trails will add up to about 30 miles.

Restrooms, benches, tables, parking, and signs will be included.

The project will also include property near the Ohio River and St. Mary’s and Deaconess Gateway Hospitals.

