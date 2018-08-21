Toyota Donation to Fund Manufacturing Course

Several Owensboro students are getting hands-on experience to prepare themselves for future careers in manufacturing. Toyota awarded a $42,000 grant to the Owensboro Innovation Academy to fund a new computer integrated-manufacturing class.

Students will learn how to program machines that are used in the industry Tuesday similar to what is used at Toyota. The class will be part of their ‘Project Lead the Way’ curriculum.

Stephanie Gray, Project Lead the Way Facilitator, says, “We really try to take it beyond the textbook here. So we really want to develop those skills in people that are manufacturers that our businesses need so we are trying to give kids reasons why they need to learn the information and that kind of stuff. It’s a super exciting place to work, it’s a super exciting time to be in education really.”

The Owensboro Innovation Academy is the only school in the city to offer this class.

Juniors and seniors who participate in the program will receive priority consideration at Owensboro Community and Technical College and Vincennes University if they continue their education in this field.

