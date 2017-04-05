Home Indiana Toyota Donates Thousands to Support Healthy Lifestyles in Warrick Co. April 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Toyota Indiana is donating thousands of dollars to support healthy lifestyles in Warrick County. The Warrick Wellness Pathways project is receiving a $130,000 donation to expand the trails along the Ohio River’s edge, and St. Mary’s and Deaconess Gateway hospitals.

This project will add six new segment trails-totaling 30 miles-by 2019 to the existing system. The money will allow for the construction of a trailhead amid the new segments complete with restrooms, benches, picnic tables, water fountains, parking, and signage.

In 2016, Toyota Indiana awarded $1.6 million in donations to area non-profits supporting causes ranging from youth literacy stations in Lynnville Elementary School to victim advocacy at Holly’s House, to eco-friendly, wellness trails that will support healthy lifestyles while connecting Warrick County residents with neighboring counties.

