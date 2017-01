Toyota has broken its own sales record for the fifth year in a row.

Toyota sold 10.175 million vehicles in 2016, a .2% increase from the 10.15 million vehicles in 2015. This figure led to Toyota’s fifth consecutive year of increased and record high sales.

Last week, Toyota’s Princeton plant announced a plan to increase production of its Highlander SUV. Production in North America, Latin America, and Europe has also increased in recent years.

Comments

comments