Toyota Announces Investment to Bring 400 New Jobs to Southwest Indiana

An exciting announcement from Toyota promises to bring in more jobs to southwestern Indiana. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced Toyota Indiana plans to invest $600 million bringing 400 new jobs to the area. This investment is to meet the strong and growing demand for the Highlander mid-size SUV. The investment will be used for re-tooling, new equipment and advanced technologies to make the plant more competitive. The project is scheduled to begin in Fall 2019 and it will add 40,000 Highlanders annually.

We will have more details on this announcement and what it means for the tri-state on 44News tonight.

