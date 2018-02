Small townships in Indiana will be around, at least for another year.

A proposal to force townships with fewer than 1200 residents to merge with another township is dead for this session of the Indiana General Assembly. The bill was up for a third and final reading Monday, but it was never called to the House floor. Monday was the deadline for bills in the legislature to make it out of their house of origin.

