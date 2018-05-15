Home Kentucky Towne Square Mall Sold to New York Investment Firm May 15th, 2018 Amanda Decker Kentucky, Owensboro

Towne Square Mall in Owensboro has been sold to a New York-based investment firm, in a multi-million dollar deal.

Kohan Retail Investment group of Great Neck, NY purchased the mall and its 35.4 acres. Kohan owns 23 malls around the country, including Washington Square Mall in Indianapolis.

The company focuses on revamping malls and bringing in new tenants, such as medical offices and other professional business offices. Several retailers that once had space at Towne Square Mall have closed over the past few years, including Aeropostale and Rue 21.

Kohan wants to help local companies expand instead of focusing on bringing in national chains.

