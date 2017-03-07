Home Indiana Newburgh Town of Newburgh to Host Public Session on Town’s Park and Trail Systems March 7th, 2017 John Werne Newburgh Pinterest

The Town of Newburgh will host a public input session regarding the Town’s parks and trail system on March 14th from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Newburgh Town Hall, 23 W Jennings, Newburgh, IN 47630.

Anyone interested may attend this open house to share ideas and wishes pertaining to the parks system, including the Community Park and Pool, The Rivertown Trail, and the proposed amphitheater at Lock and Dam Park.

The Town of Newburgh encourages those unable to attend to offer feedback through surveys on their Facebook page and on their website.

For more information, contact Town Hall at 812-853-1720.

Comments

comments