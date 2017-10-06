Home Indiana Town Of Newburgh Asking For Christmas Tree Donation October 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh

Planning is underway for the 2017 Christmas season, and the town of Newburgh is in need of a Christmas tree. The town of Newburgh is asking for the community’s help in donating a Christmas tree for this year’s holiday season.

Colonial Classics is teaming up with Historic Newburgh to help with this quest.

If you have a 15- to 20-foot evergreen tree on your property and want to donate it, American Eagle Tree Removal will remove it for free and Colonial Classics will provide a $50 gift card to spruce up your property.

If you are interested, call Colonial Classics at 812-853-6622 and ask for Julie.

The tree at Town Hall will be lit during a public celebration on Saturday, November 18th.

The tree would need to be cut and delivered to the Town Hall by Monday, November 13th.

Last year, the town moved the tree from the riverfront to the town hall.

Some Christmas events in Newburgh include Blessing of the Wreaths on Saturday, November 11th, Silver Bell Saturday on November 25th, and Newburgh Celebrates Christmas on December 23rd.

For more information, visit Historic Newburgh.

Comments

comments