Home Indiana Town of Holland Receives Funding For Water Towers August 23rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The town of Holland is getting help to fund repairs for their water system. Earlier this year 44News reported town leaders said they needed to upgrade the Holland Water Tower and wanted to replace the small water tower in Stendal.

Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced the projects are going to receive $600,000 from a federal grant.

More than $9 million was given to several rural communities around the Hoosier state as part of this federal funding.

Holland officials say the money will be used to improve the main water tower and replace the old storage tank.

