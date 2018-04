Friday night a tow-boat was reported crashing into the Twin Bridges. The U.S Coast Guard reported that Debi Sharp was hauling 15 empty barges when it rubbed against the middle of the pier. The crash was reported to have happened to the U.S 41 North Twin Bridge. The impact resulted in broken wires that held the barges together. Fortunately no barges broke free according to Kentucky Transportation Spokesman Keith Todd.

Comments

comments