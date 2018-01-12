Home Indiana Tow Trucks Busier Due To Ice And Snow January 12th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Tow trucks are busy helping drivers around the Tri-State after freezing rain, and a snowfall.

Tri-State towing says it’s actually the freezing rain that is most hazardous for drivers, and what has them making more tow runs to dig cars out of ditches.

“Ice is always the most treacherous,” says Tri-State Towing owner Gary Crawford.

“People get used to driving on snow, but there really not any getting use to driving on the ice.”

Towing companies like Tri-State Towing are in their element helping disabled vehicles, stalled along roadways, and even some cars stuck in ditches.

Freezing rain makes for a busier day than usual.

“Anytime people are out moving around that’s when we get busy. This norming it started getting busy around 9:30 as people got out and got moving.”

Drivers like Katie Carlisle started their day later because of the ice.

“Just to get my car ready to leave took a good 30 minutes if not 45 for all the ice to melt off my windshields, and everything.”

Carlisle says it wasn’t the snow that made her call for a tow.

“Ice. I was definitely sliding on ice. I felt my car starting to drift. I immediately hit the brakes, and I just could feel it, it wasn’t stopping. I just kept going and slid right into the ditch.”

Tri-State Towing owner Gary Crawford says drivers often under estimate their speed in relation to road conditions, making it easier for the car to lose control and slide on the ice.

“Weather like this most often you are going to have cars that are going a little too fast, and they cant stop so they will end up through an intersection, or off the road.”

Cars, trucks, and even semi trucks are sliding off the roads geting stalled, or even stuck in a ditch.

“They just can’t quickly stop even a four wheel drive,” says Crawford. “A four wheel drive will go better, but it doesn’t stop any better than a conventional two wheel drive.”

With the snow still falling, tow companies all over the area should be busy all night.

“The calls will be heavy until the delivery trucks start going in for the evening,” says Crawford.

Tri-State Towing has 3 on call tows for Evansville each night, and two in Kentucky.

They say the best tip if your car gets stuck is to not rev the gas, but step on the brakes, and allow your tires time to grip the road to gain traction.

