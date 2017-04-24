More Than a Tournament: The Deaconess Women’s Golf Classic

Over the past 22 years, The Deaconess Classic for Women’s Health has collected more than $1.8 million to provide more than 11,000 mammograms and pelvic ultrasounds for women in need across the Tri-state.

This is the 23rd year for the tournament, which will play at Evansville Country Club on May 15. The event includes a morning golf clinic led by an LPGA member, brunch, afternoon golf scramble, and evening dinner.

Sports Director JoJo Gentry chats in studio with three-time breast cancer survivor Lisa Loehrlein, as well as Deaconess Classic committee members Carol McClintock and Helen Christian to share the charitable missions beyond bonding on the golf course.

More information about the tournament can be found here.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments