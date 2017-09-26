Home Kentucky Tourists Can View Fall Foliage of Kentucky through Color Fall Program September 26th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Even though it still feels like summer, the beautiful colors of fall leaves aren’t far off. Kentucky tourism officials have launched the 32nd year of the state’s Color Fall Program.

They have a website with information on things like peak foliage, the best places to view the changing leaves and autumn themed events across the bluegrass. You can also upload your best fall color photos with the hashtag “KY Color Fall”.

The website even lets you track fall color by regions of the state if you want to plan a road trip to see the changing leaves.

For more information on the Color Fall Program, click here.

