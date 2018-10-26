Tour of Homes Gets Underway This Weekend

The fall Tour of Homes begins this weekend. Much like the Parade of Homes this season’s event allows people to tour dozens of homes in the area.

Newly built homes, homes in progress, and a few lots up for sale are part of this years tour. Organizers say the tour is a great way to see some of the latest trends in home renovations. Builders will also be on hand to talk about plans you may have designed your home.

Member of Barrington Homes Aaron Miller says, “This particular home is in copper’s edge. It’s off-frame road in Newburgh, Indiana. It is a Barrington custom home community. This particular home features detailed trim work with a wide open floor plan. Wide open kitchen. Has a little bit of coastal feel to this home.”

There are 28 homes available to tour Saturday and Sunday.

They’ll be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

