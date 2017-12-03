Home Indiana Tour Evansville’s Historic Henry E. Cook House Before Renovations December 3rd, 2017 Amanda Porter Indiana

One of Evansville’s historic Henry E. Cook homes at 610 North Fulton Avenue is getting an up-do!

For the month of December the old Evansville historic association’s annual house tour will allow people to step inside the more than 100 year old home.

Built in 1899, the house was originally owned by vice president of F-W Cooking Brewing, Henry E. Cook.

The home even sat vacant for more than 20 years.

But its new owner Lucas Neuffer is looking to restore the home’s old charm.

“The house needs to be rewired and re plumed and of course the exterior needs quit a bit of work with the siding, repainting, it’s missing some siding, and then the ultimate goal is to live in the house.”

The tour happens every year.

This year the benefits will support a light project for streets in downtown Evansville.

You can tour the Henry Cook house throughout December from 11-4 PM.

