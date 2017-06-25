“Tour De Fleur” Garden Walk Features Vanderburgh & Warrick Gardens

Master gardeners’ host a garden walk featuring more than 15 area gardens for this year’s “Tour de Fleur” fundraiser. Southwestern Indiana Master Gardener Association hosts the garden walk every other year. For $15 people could walk through 15 area gardens including the display garden off the Lloyd Expressway.

Proceeds from the walk go to fund scholarships and educational programs. Event organizers say community support of the garden walk and plant sale helps maintain more than 20 public gardens in the area, “We had over 400 people yesterday we’ve had people here from Pennsylvania, Arizona, Jasper, Bloomington people from Illinois and Indianapolis so we’ve got a lot of good response, a lot of good questions, a lot of good comments. They want a lot of good ideas and they ask for our consult on certain things,” said master gardener Kay Haller.

In addition to managing 20 area gardens — the master gardeners grow nearly 10,000 pounds of produce that goes to TriState Food Bank annually.

Lauren Leslie



