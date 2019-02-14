Tougher Penalties for Animal Abuse Offenders

Lawmakers have passed a bill that would increase penalties against offenders who commit crimes against animals.

House Bill 1615, authored by Representative Ryan Hatfield, would make it more difficult for people to get away with mistreating animals.

The measure comes after Indianapolis police found a dog frozen to death in a dumpster. The dog owner was only charged with a misdemeanor for animal cruelty and citations for improper care, mistreatment and lawful disposal of an animal.

House Bill 1615 now heads to the Senate for a vote.

