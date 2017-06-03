Touch A Truck Kicks off Reading Program

Children in Henderson County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program are getting the opportunity to see big rigs and heavy machinery up close.

The library began this season’s reading program with “Touch a Truck.” The event allows children to see vehicles law enforcement, fire fighters, construction workers and farmers use.

Police cars, bulldozers, military vehicles and more were there. Organizers say children love seeing large vehicles up close.

Danielle Anguish says, “Summer reading will go on for the next six weeks. Then, so we’ll have various programs and activities that the kids can participate in. Every Tuesday and Thursday we’ll have our reading in the park. Tuesday we’ll be actually back here at the fairgrounds and the Pavilion and Thursdays it’s at Central Park.”

The event also provided public safety information and healthy eating tips. Mascots were on hand and face painting was available.

Comments

comments