Tornado Touches Down In Daviess County September 8th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

Daviess County saw several strong storms sweep across the area, but one cell near Stanley produced a tornado that damaged homes.

The sheriff’s office confirms that nobody was hurt, but the tornado caused trees to snap, and siding to come off of buildings. After moving in between the two houses, the tornado continued toward the Ohio River, destroying another structure in the process. Clean-up is just beginning for many, as the high winds uprooted trees and scattered debris. Some residents were home at the time, and saw the storm come through.

Sharon Carter, a resident in Stanley described the horrors of the Tornado by saying “Terror. Because I was watching it on the news, had just said it’s crossing highway 60 and it was. I looked out the window and right there it was right in front of the house.” Sheriff’s Deputy Kenneth Burns also gave a statement saying

“Drove down through 60 west, and we saw the tornado behind this house here As it was crossing the field. It’s amazing how fast they form, and how quick they can get on top of you. Just looking at the funnel cloud. It looked like it was a lot further away, and then when it formed it was right on top of us.”

One of the homeowners tells 44News that power has been restored. The next step is for the national weather service to survey the damage and determine how strong of a tornado came through the area.

