Topping Ceremony Held for Gateway’s Orthopedic and Neuroscience Hospital

Things are moving along at the construction site for the new Deaconess Orthopedic and Neuroscience Hospital. A topping out ceremony was held at the Warrick County campus. This is part of a construction industry tradition to celebrate the ultimate height reached during the building process.

A large steel beam will be placed at the Apex of the new tower, which will be six stories tall. Medical professionals say this new facility will be a great benefit to the Tri-state.

Orthopaedic Associates Dr. Dennis Beck said, “It’s a totally different shift from having to go the emergency room or the urgent care. It’s a one stop for any injury to quickly and efficiently coordinate with the hospital behind us.”

The beam placed on the tower includes signatures from employees and the general public.

The Orthopedic and Neuroscience Hospital is expected to open in the Spring of 2018. It is located on the north side of Gateway Hospital.

