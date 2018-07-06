Top Trainer Brad Cox Looks for More Success at Ellis Meet

Brad Cox is ranked in the top 10 in both earnings and wins in 2018 and he is looking for more momentum at the Ellis Park summer meet.

Going into the weekend, Cox has 134 wins this year and earned over $7.2 million in purses.

His best horse of the season has been Monomoy Girl after she captured the Kentucky Oaks, Acorn Stakes and Ashland Stakes.

Cox was not able to grab a win at Ellis Friday, but he continued his trend of top-three finishers.

In 2018, Cox’s horses have finished in the first three spots 57 percent of the time.

For his career, Cox has earned over $30 million and is 90 wins away from 1,000.

