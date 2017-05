University of Southern Indiana Softball recorded a 4-0 setback to Bellarmine University in the elimination bracket of the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship Tournament Friday morning.

Ranked sixth across Division II Softball nationwide, USI (41-12) was e held to just five hits in the loss.

The Eagles will learn their NCAA II Tournament fate when the NCAA II Selection Show airs Monday at 9 a.m. on NCAA.com.

