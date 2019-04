Using state of the art technology, Forensic Fluids Laboratories collected extensive data of drug usage in Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana. Analysis of the data demonstrates the most frequently used drug in each county they serve in.

According to the report, the top drugs are Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Amphetamine and Methamphetamine. Other drugs detected in the analyses include opiates, cocaine, and methadone

Click here for the full results.

