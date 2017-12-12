Top 5 Taste Tuesdays: Pasta

With a year and a half of Taste Tuesdays literally under our belts, it’s time to celebrate some of our absolute favorites!

We’re continuing our top five series with a carbo load!

If you’re a fan of pasta, prepare to salivate…here’s our top five places to get your noodle on.

It’s a taste of the old world, right in our own backyard!

With a slightly smaller, more condensed menu than their flagship restaurant on main, don’t be fooled…Little Angelo’s has the same great service, same amazing flavor.

We had the carbonara, and I’m telling you, the bacon seriously kicked this up a notch.

This Summer it was a bit tricky to get to, but never let that stop you from visiting DiLegge’s.

Angel hair is my favorite pasta…and the basil they actually grow right behind us in their garden.

Sauced fits right in on Haynie’s corner, with eclectic decor, and a special vibe only felt in the Historic Arts District.

And the pasta?

I like the fact that it’s a twist on chicken alfredo. You have the really crispy, breaded fried chicken breast, and this amazingly soft, not overly garlicked, sauce…cream sauce…oh my gosh!

Farmer and Frenchman is the perfect date night!

Go for the remote location and beautiful decor, stay for the pasta.

The spaghetti, I absolutely loved it. Probably my favorite dish of the evening. The pasta, cooked al dente, absolutely perfectly. Very, very flavorful.

Good quality.

So many date nights start at Smitty’s Steakhouse.

And while they’re known for their beef, the pasta?

Excellent.

The lasagna is a perfect taste of Italy. Piled six layers high… The blackened chicken is excellent, served over a creamy, rich alfredo sauce, which I particularly enjoy.



