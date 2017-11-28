Top 5 Taste Tuesdays: Breakfast

With a year and a half of #TasteTuesday literally under our belts, it’s time to celebrate some of our absolute favorites!

We’re starting our Top 5 series with my favorite…breakfast!

If you’re a fan of the first meal of the day, prepare to salivate…here’s our top five places to get your breakfast on.

PG, it’s that bright purple building on Franklin Street.

They’re known for their eclectic décor and all ages music shows…but their food is amazing, and one bite of the Eggs Benedict?

You’ll be addicted.

KC’s Corner Pocket may not seem like the perfect place to get breakfast, but it is.

Did you know that they have a $4 big breakfast?

And then there’s Cleo’s in Newburgh, with breakfast sandwiches clearly designed for someone who loves the first meal of the day.

The in house made biscuits are fluffy, savory, and huge!

Rosie’s Diner has a menu that won’t quit, and the breakfast is clearly made with love.

And we can’t forget about Lamasco Bar & Grill!

Their breakfast burrito, omelette, and biscuits and gravy are all on point, but that breakfast pizza though…

Hello my beautiful pizza! You are all the most good things in the world that ever existed, put into a pizza! Ba boom, boom, boom, don’t you wish you were eating my pizza?

But you’re not.

Happy breakfast-ing, everyone!





Comments

