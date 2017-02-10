The Top 5 Least Snowy Winters (DFJ) & How Their Springs Fared (Snowfall-Wise)

TOP FIVE LEAST SNOWY WINTERS (DJF)

Trace 1853-54; 1889-90 0.4″ 2011-12; 2016-17 1.0″ 1991-92 1.8″ 1956-57 2.0″ 1858-59; 1994-95

LEAST TOP FIVE SNOWY WINTERS (DJF) & HOW THEIR SPRING SNOWFALL FARED (MAM)

DFJ MAM

1853-54: Trace Trace

1889-90: Trace 6.0″

2011-12: 0.4″ Trace

1991-92: 1.0″ 1.3″

1956-57: 1.8″ Trace

1858-59: 2.0″ Trace

1994-95 2.0″ 0.1″

1853-54: The first trace of snow in the 1853-54 snow season were reported on December 22. Zero snowfall was recorded in January-February 1854, while a trace was measured early on March 11, but the high reached 49 in the afternoon after 33 in the morning. April 16 was the coldest day since February 16 (33) in an otherwise very warm, early spring! Peaches were reportedly in blossom mid-March. On April 16, the high was just 37 with a low, gray overcast all day with scattered, wind-driven rain & snow showers (0.16″). The low temperature was just 35, however. It was 71 by April 19 after frost & light freezing (32) April 18. It was overall a mild winter & to attest to that, there was a significant severe weather outbreak over Ohio, western Pennsylvania to parts of Indiana late January 20, 1854 with a long-track EF4 tornado in central Ohio (with 2.50″ hail!). Violent t’storms were reported in the Tri-State during the morning hours of January 20 & overnight January 19-20 in Arkansas. Hail covered the ground like snow at Indianapolis & a tornado was reported near Crawfordsville, Indiana & unusually far to the north, about an hour west of Fort Wayne, Indiana. It was not a particularly wet winter, however with a historic summer drought & persistent heat wave ensuing by June, lasting to August. Temperature peaked at 105 in the summer.

1889-90: Zero snowfall was reported November-December while a trace fell January 23, February 1, 22 & 23. The only substantial snow of the winter fell March 5, when a winter storm system dumped 4-10″ of snowfall over the Tri-State with 6″ in the Evansville area. This overall ranked as one of the warmest, wettest winters on record with significant severe weather in January, February & March 1890. Flooding also occurred on various occasions December-March. A deadly, long track tornado occurred in western Kentucky in January, while a significant, strong to violent tornado (with 3.75″ hail) hit Princeton, Indiana in February. In March 1890, the most prolific tornado outbreak on record for the Tri-State occurred with numerous tornadoes & several long-track strong to violent ones. 1890 saw a dry summer with ZERO rainfall June 3-July 16 & below normal rainfall each month May-August at Evansville. HOWEVER, the rainfall pattern was very hap-hazard as some spots saw above-normal rainfall in some months. Peak temperature of 99 was reached in the Evansville area in July & August. Temperature reached 104 even in June (29th) at Huntingburg.

2011-2012: This was an overall mild, but dry winter, setting us up for the big drought with peak temperature of 107 in the summer with an unusually early, very warm, dry spring. 0.1″ of snow fell in November (29th), while just a trace fell on one day in December (27th). 0.2″ snow fell in January on the 12 with only a trace on two other days, the 2nd & 13th. There were actually 5 days with a trace of snow in February & one day with 0.2″ 14th. After a significant severe weather outbreak with 72 on March 2, up to 6″ of snow fell in the northern areas of the Tri-State on March 4, but just a trace was measured at Evansville.

2016-17: Trace amounts of snowfall occurred on 4 days in December. On January 5, the Evansville area saw 1-1.2″ of fluffy snowfall with a 20:1 ratio. This snowfall was measured in the early afternoon (1.2″, melted t0 0.06″). By evening, depth was down to around 0.5″ as it shrank (snow was full of air, like cotton) & melted.

1991-92: The 1991-92 snow season & spring to summer was very interesting. Winter began early with measurable snowfall in early November 1991, followed by record cold later in the month with snowfall. However, an overall mild winter followed. Spring came early with unusually warm weather in February & March, followed by a highly-damaging (to advanced, foliating/blooming vegetation) multi-day hard freeze with snowfall in March & early April. After hot weather & severe weather in early to mid-June it turned record cold with an unprecedented patchy frost in our northern/northeastern areas in late June, followed by a coolish remaining summer.

November 3-6 saw trace amounts of snow & one day with 1″, while trace amounts were measured on several occasions mid- to late-November. ZERO snow occurred until January 13, while 1″ fell on 14-15th. Other off & on trace amounts occurred late January-early February. The greatest amount of snow for the snow season occurred in mid-March with 1.3″. Trace amounts of snow fell in early April.

1956-57: Trace amounts of snow occurred 24 times November 8-March 29 with 6 snowfalls of 0.1-0.4″ & one snowfall of 1″. Interestingly, 4 days in the April 5-12 period saw trace amounts of snow. On April 12, with that trace of snow, the high was 41 & the low 29. The summer was consistently moist to wet with numerous t’storms (many severe) with consistently very muggy weather. The number of 90s days & 70s night-time lows was above-normal.

1994-95: This El Nino winter was mild with only one substantial snowfall. Only trace amounts of snowfall were reported mid- to late-December until 0.1″ on January 7. 0.3″ fell total in January with 0.3″. 1.7″ fell in February & 0.1″ in March (2nd) with an early, dry spring, followed by heavy rainfall & stormy weather late spring. A significant heat wave with high humidity (leading to extreme heat indices) struck in July 1995 with temperatures greater than 100.

1858-59: This was a very interesting snow season, as the heaviest snowfall all occurred before Thanksgiving! 4″ fell on November 20, followed 6″ on November 22 with the temperature reaching 40 only once between November 14 & 23. OIn fact, between November 2 & 26, the temperature reached 50 only once in what was a raw, damp November. 50s occurred only on 4 days with the maximum temperature being 56 on November 28……..at 7 a.m.!Zero snowfall was measured in December, while a trace occurred January 6, 8, 17 & 25. 2″ of snowfall fell in February on the 2nd. In March, a trace was measured on March 18. The winter saw 6 days of single digit lows, so it was not excessively cold or warm. We did reached 72 on February 19 with a low of just 58 with strong to severe t’storms just after midnight on the 20 (64 just prior to the storms). The 1859 summer was hot with dry spells leading to drought. Precipitation was below normal each month May-August. Temperature peaked at 103 in the summer.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments