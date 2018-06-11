Tony Awards Fashion: Best and Worst

Last night the world was enthralled by the red carpet looks at the Tony Awards, and here with a look at the best and worst is our resident fashion guru Gina Mullis.

We break down the 3 best and 3 worst from the night.

My favorite?

The rose camouflaged smoker’s jacket paired with what appears to be pajama pants…

Press play for a recap of the fashion fun!



Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments