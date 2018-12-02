Tony Ahrens Retires from Jasper Football

Photo courtesy: Twitter / @JasperAthletic

After 34 seasons with the team, including 16 years as the head coach, Tony Ahrens has stepped down from Jasper football.

Wildcats Athletic Director Brian Lewis confirmed the news Sunday and said it was Ahrens’ decision to retire.

Lewis also said Ahrens “could have coached as long as he wanted” after making a lasting impact on the program.

Jasper ended the 2018 season with a 6-5 record, including a 17-6 loss to undefeated Boonville in the sectional semifinals.

Ahrens finished his Wildcats career with a 144-44 record.

An official statement from Jasper is expected Monday morning.

44News will continue to follow this story.

