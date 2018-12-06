Tony Ahrens Leaves Lasting Legacy With Jasper Football

After 34 seasons with the team, including 16 years as the head coach, Tony Ahrens retired from Jasper football Sunday.

The fourth head coach in program history, Ahrens made sure to leave a lasting impact on the program.

44Sports sat down with him Thursday to talk about his retirement and what made him so successful.

Jasper ended the 2018 season with a 6-5 record, including a 17-6 loss to undefeated Boonville in the sectional semifinals.

Ahrens finished his Wildcats career with a 144-44 record.



