Tonight’s Mega Millions Jackpot Largest of All Time

October 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $667 million, making it the largest in the game’s history.

This amount also marks the 3rd largest in jackpot history. Powerball is an estimated $345 million and Hoosier Lotto is an estimated $18.5 million.

The sales cut-off for Mega Millions is at 10:44PM October 16th, Powerball at 9:58PM October 17th, and Hoosier Lotto at 10:39PM October 17th. Mega Millions, Powerball and Hoosier Lotto tickets are available at Hoosier Lottery retailers.

Mega Millions Jackpot Odds are 1 in 302,575,350. Mega Millions Overall Odds are 1 in 24. Powerball Jackpot Odds are 1 in 292,201,338. Powerball Overall Odds are 1 in 25. Hoosier Lotto jackpot odds are 1 in 9,366,819. Overall Odds are 1 in 6.

