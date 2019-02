Police are asking for the publics help in returning a found tombstone to its respective family.

Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s office found the tombstone on the morning of February 5th in the 5900 block of Stevens School Road.

The words on the tombstone read “LYONS……HIS WIFE, DEC 30, 1924”

Anyone with information as to who’s family this may belong to is asked to contact Deputy Skaggs at the Sheriff’s Office, CAD# 19-9818.

