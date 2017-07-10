Tom Kazee – July 10th 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, the President of UE, Tom Kazee talks about expansion of downtown Evansville and the opportunities this provides for students and residents. This segment aired on Monday, July 10th.

Hi, I’m Tom Kazee, and as the President of the University of Evansville, I’m encouraged by the progress happening in downtown Evansville. The social and academic opportunities that this development will open up for our students now and into the future will help to transform the region.

New restaurants, expanded entertainment offerings, and added connectivity will all enhance the Evansville experience for members of our community.

Most notably for our students is the construction of the Health Science and Research Center currently under construction. This partnership with Indiana University School of Medicine, University of Southern Indiana, and the University of Evansville will create great opportunities for our students and the surrounding community.

Approximately 200 students in the University of Evansville’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program and the Physician Assistant program will study and learn in this cohesive environment.

Perhaps most important, this unique collaboration will offer a wider and richer array of health care resources for southwestern Indiana, which is a key to a healthy and vibrant community

