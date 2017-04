Filling in for his father-in-law, Jack Harbaugh, Friday was the first time former Indiana head men’s basketball coach Tom Crean has spoken publicly in the Hoosier state since he was fired in March.

He was the main guest speaker at St. Vincent Health Manor in Evansville to recognize seven high school football players at the 2017 Scholar-Athlete Banquet.

Crean also opened up to 44Sports reporter Nick Ruffolo about moving forward with his future.

Comments

comments