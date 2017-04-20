Tom Crean To Speak In Evansville

Former Indiana University basketball coach Tom Crean is set to speak at a banquet in Evansville this month after a change to the main speaker, according to a press release.

Jack Harbaugh, father of Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh, was going to speak at the Southern Indiana Chapter of the National Football Foundation 2017 Scholar-Athlete Banquet April 30 before a scheduling error forced the cancellation.

Crean was dismissed from the Hoosier basketball program last month after nine years with the team.

He will speak at 5 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Health Manor and the event includes an awards dinner to recognize seven senior high school football players.

To attend, contact Mike Skvara at (812) 499-0681 or coachskvara@hotmail.com.

Tickets are $35 per person and reservations must be made by April 27.

