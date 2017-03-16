Tom Crean Fired As IU’s Basketball Coach

Tom Crean will no longer be Indiana University’s Men’s Basketball Coach. Crean led the Hoosiers to two Big Ten titles in five years along with being named Big Ten Coach of the Year. He had been with the Hoosiers for nine years.

The Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Fred Glass says the search for a new coach will begin immediately. Fred Glass will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. ET with more information.

IU Board of Trustees Member Pat Shoulders said, “It was a tough decision for the IU family, but the right decision. We will always be grateful to Coach Crean for his nine years. He took a program that was on probation, without scholarships, to a number one ranking in the country, to some Big Ten Championships, to some Sweet 16’s. He took us a long way from the depths of the program. But, I am also convinced that it is time to move forward and to put Indiana University back on championship footing.”

The full statement from Fred Glass about this decision is below.

Comments

comments