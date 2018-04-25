Tolls On The Mind During Traveling Town Hall

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is trying to balance change while trying to keep the status quo. He readily admits the proposed I-69 bridge that connects Henderson and Evansville will most likely be tolled to pay for the massive project. What he does not support is tolling the existing Twin Bridges, should one remain open after the new bridge is constructed.

Tolling the Twin Bridges is something that’s easily imaginable. Two of the three alternatives for the I-69 bridge would keep one side of the twin bridges open. It’s estimated the new bridge will cost more than a billion dollars, so if Bridgelink, an I-69 support group, isn’t able to lobby enough dollars to fund the project, tolling the Twin Bridges could become real.

A representative for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing team said it was too early in the process to rule out tolling the existing bridge, should one side remain open. He did also mention subsided tolls for frequent travelers, should that be the case.

It’s the break from the norm that worries some around the Evansville area. The I-69 bridge was the topic of conversation at Wednesday Night’s Evansville Traveling Town Hall, and the representative for the project spent a half hour answering questions after. One Evansville man says he should not have to pay a toll to simply cross the bridge into Henderson.

Another major concerned that was voiced Wednesday is traffic. Folks think that if the Twin Bridges go by the wayside, and the I-69 bridge is tolled, there would be a major uptick in traffic.

The process is still in its infancy. The team is working on environmental studies which will take months.

There are two more I-69 Ohio River Crossing community conversations: Monday, April 30th at McCollough Library in Evansville from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. The other is also from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Housing Authority of Henderson on May 1st.

