Tolls Begin on Lewis and Clark Bridge Friday Morning

December 29th, 2016 Indiana, Kentucky

Starting Friday people will need to pay a toll on the Lewis and Clark Bridge that connects southern Indiana to Louisville, Kentucky. Tolling begins at 4 a.m.
Rates range from $2 to $12 depending on the size of the vehicle and whether the driver has a River-Link account.
RiverLink is all-electronic tolling, with no booths, no lines and no stopping.
This will also affect the I-65 Abraham Lincoln Bridge and the I-65 Kennedy Bridge.
But there is not a toll on the Interstate 64 bridge to Louisville.

