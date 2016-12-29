Home Indiana Tolls Begin on Lewis and Clark Bridge Friday Morning December 29th, 2016 Britney Taylor Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

Starting Friday people will need to pay a toll on the Lewis and Clark Bridge that connects southern Indiana to Louisville, Kentucky. Tolling begins at 4 a.m.

Rates range from $2 to $12 depending on the size of the vehicle and whether the driver has a River-Link account.

RiverLink is all-electronic tolling, with no booths, no lines and no stopping.

This will also affect the I-65 Abraham Lincoln Bridge and the I-65 Kennedy Bridge.

But there is not a toll on the Interstate 64 bridge to Louisville.

