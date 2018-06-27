Home Indiana Todd Young Issues Statement on Justice Anthony Kennedy’s Retirement June 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young issued a statement today regarding Justice Anthony Kennedy’s Retirement:

We thank Justice Anthony Kennedy and his family for his countless years of distinguished service. I join my fellow Americans in wishing him all the best in the future. I look forward to voting to confirm a faithful constitutionalist onto the court.

Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement announcement was made today, where he informed the President through a letter that read:

“My dear Mr. President. For a member of the legal profession it is the highest of honor to serve on this court. Please permit me by this letter to express my profound gratitude for having had the privilege to seek in each case how best to know, interpret and defend the Constitution and the laws that must always conform to its mandates and promises.”

Kennedy joined the court in 1988, and has been a pivotal member for the past decade.

President Trump has said that he hopes that Kennedy’s replacement will be just as outstanding.

